Nepal Team Begins Practice After Reaching Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023

The Nepal cricket team has landed in Karachi to participate in the much-awaited 50-over Asia Cup 2023, scheduled to take place in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

With anticipation building for their debut match against Pakistan on August 30 in Multan, the squad led by Rohit Paudel exudes both focus and confidence.

ALSO READ First Time Ind vs Pak Cricket Match Tickets on a Pakistani Platform – Almost Sold Out Within Hours

As per the announced plan, the two-day preparatory session for the visiting side has commenced today at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

In their effort to acclimate to the conditions, the Nepal team will engage in a couple of practice matches before setting off on their journey to Multan on August 27.

Nepal cricket team welcomed in Karachi ahead of the #AsiaCup2023. They will practice for two days in Karachi and play a practice match on the third day before travelling to Multan on 27 August. pic.twitter.com/dXTBvHsmRp — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) August 23, 2023

Nepal will play against Pakistan on August 30 in Multan and India on September 4 in Sri Lanka.

ALSO READ Pakistan Reaches Final of World Blind Games Cricket Final

Asia Cup 2023 was initially planned to be held in Pakistan, but the tournament hit a roadblock when India declined to play in Pakistan due to political tension.

In response, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) proposed a hybrid model that would allow matches to be played in both Pakistan and Sri Lanka.