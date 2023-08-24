Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Nepal Team Begins Practice After Reaching Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Aug 24, 2023 | 2:28 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Nepal cricket team has landed in Karachi to participate in the much-awaited 50-over Asia Cup 2023, scheduled to take place in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

With anticipation building for their debut match against Pakistan on August 30 in Multan, the squad led by Rohit Paudel exudes both focus and confidence.

ALSO READ

As per the announced plan, the two-day preparatory session for the visiting side has commenced today at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

In their effort to acclimate to the conditions, the Nepal team will engage in a couple of practice matches before setting off on their journey to Multan on August 27.

Nepal will play against Pakistan on August 30 in Multan and India on September 4 in Sri Lanka.

ALSO READ

Asia Cup 2023 was initially planned to be held in Pakistan, but the tournament hit a roadblock when India declined to play in Pakistan due to political tension.

In response, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) proposed a hybrid model that would allow matches to be played in both Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Imad Ali Jan

Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>