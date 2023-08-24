Punjab Police Launches Meesaq Centres for Religious Minorities

Inspector General of Police Punjab (IGP) Dr. Usman Anwar has announced the establishment of Meesaq Centres across all districts of the province to protect religious minorities. The announcement was made through a video message by IG Punjab, highlighting the importance of protecting minorities, especially Christian citizens.

Meesaq Centres seeks to uphold the principles of equality and respect for all religions. These centers will operate at both district and sub-division levels, focusing on regions with substantial populations of Christians and other minority groups.

Referring to a message from the federal government, IG Punjab cited the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), emphasizing the sanctity of protecting Christian places of worship and their belongings. Drawing from a historical letter from the Prophet (peace be upon him) to Christians, IG Punjab reiterated his decree against damaging or stealing from Christian places of worship.

Furthermore, IG Punjab emphasized that Meesaq Centres will serve as hubs for addressing grievances, social issues, and complaints from citizens. Teachers, community leaders, intellectuals, and credible personalities are entrusted with disseminating this message through educational institutions and other platforms.

IG Punjab allocated funds amounting to Rs. 24 lac to kick-start this initiative. Dr. Usman Anwar also urged the public to support this endeavor, underscoring the collective responsibility to uphold the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W) and the spirit of national reconciliation and reconstruction..