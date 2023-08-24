Govt Announces New Market Timings for Lahore

Lahore’s Deputy Commissioner (DC) has announced that the operating hours of markets have been extended by one hour. Now, all markets, including shopping malls, bakeries, and confectionaries, will be open until 11 PM. Previously, the closing time was 10 PM.

Furthermore, places like restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, and hotels are also included in this extension, allowing them to serve customers until the newly set closing time.

However, it is vital to note that certain essential services, including medical stores, fuel stations, and dairy shops, are not bound by these time restrictions and can continue their operations beyond the defined hours.

Last month, the then-federal government had announced plans to close markets at 8 PM as part of an energy conservation effort, but it was met with resistance from traders who argued that it would affect their businesses.