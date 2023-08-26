Pakistani Cricketers to Introduce Contract Clause Banning Endorsement of Betting, Alcohol, and Prohibited Products

Renowned Pakistani cricketers like Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan include a clause in their franchise T20 contracts to avoid promoting banned products.

The clause will restrict the endorsement or promotion of certain products, such as tobacco, alcohol, surrogate betting products, pork items, and adult entertainment.

As per the media reports, Players insist on barring their images for promotions of these prohibited products or services, with no associated pay from franchises.

Some players have urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to include these terms in central contracts due to rising sponsorships of surrogate betting firms in Pakistan.

Some companies slightly modify their names to become sponsors, forcing the PCB to reluctantly partner with them due to a lack of sponsorship alternatives.

However, it is reported that the cricket board has stated that once the existing contracts with these sponsors end, they will not be renewed in the future.

During a recent Lanka Premier League (LPL), Babar Azam refused to display the logo of the surrogate betting company on his Colombo Strikers jersey.

The all-format captain had even included this condition in his contract with the Colombo Strikers, who admirably honored his request.

It is expected that a conflict may arise during the upcoming ninth edition of the PSL due to the association of several franchises with surrogate companies.

The franchise owners are seeking guidance from the PCB on this issue but have not yet had a chance to discuss it with the PCB Chairman, Zaka Ashraf.