5 Clutch Naseem Shah Performances With the Bat

Pakistan defeated Afghanistan in the second ODI of the three-match series by one wicket in a thrilling finish, claiming the series and moving to the top spot of the ICC ODI rankings.

Despite several notable performances, including fifties from Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq, as well as well-made 48 runs from Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah’s heroics in the last over was the highlight of the match.

The right-arm pacer is not only building his reputation as an integral part of the setup as a bowler, but he is also aiming to establish himself as a match-winning batter.

During his short international career, the Dir-born cricketer has aided the national side, not only with his bowling performances but also with the bat, winning crucial matches.

Let’s have a look at Naseem Shah’s five best knocks in international cricket.

First Test against Sri Lanka in 2022

During the first Test against Sri Lanka last year, Naseem Shah played an outstanding innings, helping the side reach a total of 218 runs in the first innings.

The 20-year-old cricketer came to the crease when the national side was 148 for nine, but he made a fantastic effort along with Babar Azam to save the match for Pakistan.

The right-handed batter showcased his patience and stitched a memorable 70-run last-wicket partnership with the skipper, where he only contributed with 5 runs off 56 deliveries, to reduce the deficit to merely four runs.

Asia Cup 2022 Against Afghanistan

Months later after his Test-saving innings against Sri Lanka, Naseem Shah showcased another match-winning performance against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022.

During the crucial Super 4 stage encounter, Naseem Shah delivered a batting show that not only helped Pakistan reach the final but also won hearts in the cricket fraternity.

The right-handed batter scored 14 runs off four balls, including two maximums in the last over with only one wicket remaining, leading the Men in Green to a superb victory in the low-scoring encounter and securing a spot in the final of the tournament.

Second Test Against New Zealand 2023

Another match-saving performance from the 20-year-old cricketer came in the second Test against New Zealand earlier this year at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

During the final match of the series, Naseem Shah batted in the critical stage of the last session on the fifth day to help the side conclude the match and series with a draw.

The 20-year-old stood tall against the New Zealand bowling attack, scoring 15 runs off 11 balls to patiently survive the spinners in the bad light and save the match.

First Test against Sri Lanka in 2023

Naseem Shah once again showcased his batting prowess in red-ball cricket when he captivated cricket fans with his time at the crease in the first Test against Sri Lanka this year.

In the opening game of the two-match Test series, Naseem Shah arrived at the crease when Pakistan was at 346 for eight and stitched a 94-run partnership with Saud Shakeel.

His crucial innings of 6 runs off 78 not only enabled Saud Shakeel to score his maiden double-century but also assisted the side in taking a 149-run lead in the first innings.

Second ODI Against Afghanistan 2023

There have been many matches in the history of Pakistan cricket that have received a lot of attention from cricket fans, and the second ODI against Afghanistan is one of them.

Chasing the 301-run target, the match saw numerous ups and downs for both sides. However, Pakistan eventually won by one wicket, thanks to a heroic performance from Naseem.

Naseem scored 10 runs off five balls, including two boundaries, in the last over of the match, helping chase down the total with one ball to spare as Pakistan secured the series win.