Spanish Football President Refuses to Step Down Despite ‘Kissing’ Controversy

The president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, has refused to resign amid backlash for kissing player, Jenni Hermoso, without her consent, during the Women’s World Cup trophy celebrations last week.

Amid widespread calls for his resignation from various quarters and FIFA’s disciplinary proceedings, Rubiales stood firm during an emergency football federation meeting.

While denying the allegations, Rubiales claimed that the inappropriate act was a spontaneous, mutual, and euphoric expression of the moment, similar to kissing his child.

“When I make a mistake, it hurts me, and I ask for forgiveness without softening it, but I do not deserve this hunt that I have been suffering for five years,” Rubiales said.

Rubiales asserted that his actions could not be equated to sexual assault and expressed concern about the implications of such comparisons for actual victims of sexual assault.

When he declined to resign from his position, Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Diaz called for immediate measures to address the prevailing culture of machismo impunity. She voiced her strong disapproval of the existing state of affairs.

The Spanish High Council of Sport (CSD) had already indicated that they would take stern action against the 46-year-old president if the federation did not.

It is worth noting that Luis Rubiales came under severe criticism for kissing Spanish football player, Jenni Hermoso, during the FIFA World Cup post-match celebrations.

Some football fans described his act as sexual abuse and called on FIFA and the government of Spain to step in and take strong action against Rubiales for his act.

Many footballers have voiced their support for Hermoso, with the Spanish Women’s football team refusing to play another match for the national team until Rubiales leaves his position as head of the federation.