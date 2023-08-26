How to Watch Pakistan vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI Live Streaming

Pakistan will face off against Afghanistan in the third and last game of the ODI series today at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The Men in Green have already claimed the series by winning the first two encounters, with the first being one-sided and the second game ending in a thrilling finish.

After the second win, the Green Shirts ascended to the top spot of the ODI rankings. A win in the final match will further solidify their position at the top of the rankings.

The Babar Azam-led side is expected to make some changes in the playing XI to prepare the bench ahead of the 2023 Asia Cup, scheduled to commence on August 30.

This marks the second consecutive ODI series win for the national team, as they previously defeated New Zealand 4-1 in the five-match series earlier this year in Pakistan.

Match Timings

The last Pakistan-Afghanistan match of the ODI series will take place at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium with the game starting at 2:30 pm Pakistan Time.

Fixture Date Time Venue Pakistan Vs. Afghanistan 26 August 2023 2:30 PM R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium

Live Stream

Pakistan vs. Afghanistan live streaming will be available for cricket fans in Pakistan at PTV Sports, ASports, and Tapmad as well as Tamasha.