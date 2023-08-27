Govt Employees Used Free Electricity Worth Rs. 8 Billion in 2022

Employees of electricity distribution companies (DISCOs) consumed free electricity worth Rs. 8.19 billion in 2022, according to Senator Mushtaq Ahmed.

In a post on X, the Senator highlighted that according to data provided by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), power sector employees consumed 340 million free electricity units. As many as 189,000 employees benefited from free electricity units, he added.

The Senator also said that in the last 15 months, monetary losses on account of power theft have cost the country Rs. 500 billion. The Senator also highlighted that action was taken against 743 power sector employees for facilitating the theft of electricity.

Out of those who faced action, 422 belonged to Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO), 124 were working for Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), while 118 were employees of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO).

How much free electricity do employees get?

According to Ahmed, Grade 16 officers are given 300 free units every month, Grade 17 officers get 450 units and Grade 18 officials are provided with 600 units every month.

Grade 19 and Grade 20 officers are provided with 880 units and 1,110 units respectively, while Grade 21 and 22 get 1,300 free units every month.