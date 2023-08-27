Traders Warn of Protest Against High Electricity Bills

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has given a deadline of August 29 to the government to withdraw the increase in the price of electricity.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, RCCI President Saqib Rafiq said that if the price hike isn’t withdrawn, traders will take out a protest rally from the chamber to Kachehri Chowk.

Rafiq said that traders cannot compete in the international market at the current price of electricity. He said that it is impossible to do business in the current conditions and businesses are closing down.

He said the government should focus on alternative sources of energy to provide cheap electricity and create a conducive investment environment for tax collection.

The RCCI president demanded that the rising interest rates, the uncertain situation of the US dollar, skyrocketing fuel prices, higher gas and power tariffs, and unabated food inflation were extremely serious issues that needed to be addressed by the government on a priority basis.