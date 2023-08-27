Traders Warn of Protest Against High Electricity Bills

By ProPK Staff | Published Aug 27, 2023 | 9:08 am

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has given a deadline of August 29 to the government to withdraw the increase in the price of electricity.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, RCCI President Saqib Rafiq said that if the price hike isn’t withdrawn, traders will take out a protest rally from the chamber to Kachehri Chowk.

ALSO READ

Rafiq said that traders cannot compete in the international market at the current price of electricity. He said that it is impossible to do business in the current conditions and businesses are closing down.

He said the government should focus on alternative sources of energy to provide cheap electricity and create a conducive investment environment for tax collection.

The RCCI president demanded that the rising interest rates, the uncertain situation of the US dollar, skyrocketing fuel prices, higher gas and power tariffs, and unabated food inflation were extremely serious issues that needed to be addressed by the government on a priority basis.

ProPK Staff

lens

Zubab Rana Exudes Old School Charm In Flashy Silk Saree
Read more in lens

proproperty

Blue World City and Capital Smart City Collaboration: Development of ‘Global Cosmopolis’ Underway
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>