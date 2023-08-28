LHC Orders to Review Matter of Massive Electricity Bills in 15 Days

Challenging the recent surge in electricity bills, a legal maneuver unfolded in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday.

In response, the court issued a directive to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to provide a platform for the petitioner’s voice to be heard and to render a decision within a concise span of 15 days.

Justice Muhammad Raza Qureshi, overseeing the proceedings, emphasized the urgency of the matter, underscoring the ongoing petitions awaiting resolution before NEPRA that require prompt adjudication.

These legal deliberations transpired in response to a plea lodged by Abdul Mateen.

In a separate development, Karachi has found itself grappling with extensive power outages ranging from 10 to 11 hours.

These disruptions have profoundly impacted the lives of residents in various neighborhoods, including Steel Town, Ram Swami, Model Colony, Malir, Sarjani Town, Khuda Ki Basti, Nusrat Bhutto Colony, and Buzta Line.

Locals have raised concerns, noting that the electricity supply is intentionally halted from morning until evening, ostensibly for maintenance purposes.

On a contrasting note, the spokesperson from K-Electric offered a different viewpoint. He asserted that there were no covert instances of load shedding occurring across Karachi.

The spokesperson clarified that issues such as cable and technical malfunctions should not be conflated with deliberate load shedding. He explained that areas struggling with electricity theft undergo controlled load management to address the problem.

