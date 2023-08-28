Land Mafia Kills 2 Young Brothers in Margalla Hills

A family of five fell victim to a brutal attack orchestrated by a criminal syndicate involved in land-grabbing activities on Sunday, a national daily has reported.

The incident resulted in the tragic deaths of two young brothers, while their mother and two other siblings sustained serious injuries from gunshots and knife wounds. The wounded individuals were transported to PIMS hospital for critical medical care.

Promptly following the distressing event, a substantial contingent of police arrived at the scene. Regrettably, the attackers managed to flee the area before the law enforcement team could apprehend them.

Eyewitnesses from the local community conveyed their observations to the police. They revealed that a family consisting of four young brothers named Umair, Imran, Awais, and Anas, along with their mother, had been residing in the Talhar region situated within the Margalla Hills, under the jurisdiction of Kohsar police station.

In-depth post-mortem examinations were conducted by a medical team. The findings of the Medico-Legal Report (MLR) indicated that Nazia Bibi’s two sons, Umair and Imran, had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to various parts of their bodies, including their chests and heads.

Additionally, her other two sons, Awais and Anas, as well as herself, had incurred injuries caused by both gunshots and stab wounds.