Pakistan Team Reaches Oman for Men’s Hockey 5s Asia Cup 2023

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Aug 28, 2023 | 4:10 pm

The Pakistani national team has reached Oman to participate in the upcoming Men’s Hockey 5s Asia Cup 2023 scheduled to kick off on August 29 in Salalah.

As per the announced schedule, the Men in Green will commence their campaign tomorrow against Japan, with the top three teams qualifying for the 5s World Cup 2024.

The Green Shirts will play two matches on August 30, one against Bangladesh, and they will come face to face against arch-rivals India in the second game.

The national team will also play two matches on August 31, the first against the home side Oman, and the second against Malaysia.

Yesterday, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) announced a 10-member squad for the upcoming event after final approval by President PHF, Brigadier Sajjad Khokhar.

It is worth noting that Olympian, Waseem Feroz, will be the head coach of the team, while Lt Colonel Yameen Khan will serve as the manager of the national team.

Opposition  Date  Time  Venue 
Japan August 29 8:00 pm Salalah (OMA)
Bangladesh August 30 1:00 pm Salalah (OMA)
India August 30 8:00 pm Salalah (OMA)
Oman August 31 3:00 pm Salalah (OMA)
Malaysia August 31 8:00 pm Salalah (OMA)

>