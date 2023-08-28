Pakistan Unveils Official Kit for Cricket World Cup 2023

Amidst the buzz of anticipation, Pakistan has unveiled its much-awaited kit for the 2023 ODI World Cup which is set to take place in India. The nation held its breath as the vibrant ceremony revealed a jersey that spoke of heritage and hope.

The kit, a deep shade of forest green, instantly invoked a sense of unity among the fans. Along the torso runs a contrasting light green star, synonymous with Pakistan cricket and paying homage to the national flag of the country.

The kit is titled ‘the Star Nation Jersey’23’, which the national team players will don during the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023.

Pakistan has a history of producing stunning kits for the mega-events, with the 1999 World Cup kit and 2011 World Cup kit, along with the 1992 World Cup winning kit revered as some of the best kits in the nation’s history.

The latest kit for the 2023 World Cup is also being hailed by cricket fans, with the forest green and light green star making a stunning combination.

Here is the kit: