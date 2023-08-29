News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Govt to Crack Down on Overcharging Parking Stands in Lahore

By ProPK Staff | Published Aug 29, 2023 | 6:45 pm

The Punjab government has decided to take strict action against overcharging parking stands.

In a statement, Caretaker Information Minister Punjab Aamir Mir said that the complaints of overcharging at the parking stands of popular destinations in Lahore have been flooding in as of late.

To alleviate the public grievances regarding this issue, the department is now leading a strict crackdown against the parking stand mafia.

He said that Sher Rehman Khan, in charge of the parking stand of Haveli Hotel, has been suspended after confirming the overcharging practices in the parking area.

Mir said that charging more than the fixed parking fee falls under the category of corruption. He added that the Punjab government is fully committed to eliminating corruption from public departments.

The caretaker information minister said that overcharging at parking stands is forcing people to park on roads, which creates traffic jams and possible theft attempts. He urged the relevant authorities to uproot this issue on an urgent basis


>