Multan Sultans Make History by Appointing First Female General Manager

Former PSL champions, Multan Sultans, have made history by appointing Hijab Zahid as their first female general manager, replacing the outgoing Haider Azhar.

This development makes Hijab Zahid one of the very few female general managers in T20 franchises worldwide.

The Sultans, winners of the 2021 PSL title and finalists in the last three editions, are undergoing a transition after the recent passing of Alamgir Tareen.

The 28-year-old Hijab Zahid, who has vast experience in media as a sports journalist and extensive knowledge of sports, will also be the youngest general manager in the PSL.

Hijab Zahid holds a master’s degree in Project Management from the University of Hertfordshire and has previously worked as a media manager for Islamabad United.

“I knew Hijab Zahid was much more capable than her current job demands of her, and I knew she was the first person I wanted to talk to,” Tareen said.

Ali Tareen further added that the franchise is committed to hiring three female coaches before the start of the PSL and plans to promote gender parity within the franchise.

Hijab Zahid stated that her appointment as a female GM is not solely about gender but about modernizing the work culture and being an effective administrator.

“It is a lot harder to assert authority as a woman. It is culturally challenging for men to take directions from a woman,” she added.