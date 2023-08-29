Saudi Arabia Launches Visa on Arrival For Umrah Pilgrims From Certain Countries

Saudi Arabia has made it easier for Umrah pilgrims from several countries to enter the Kingdom by allowing them to get visas on arrival.
This change in visa policy is part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to make the pilgrimage more convenient and to boost tourism.
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced that the new visa policy would take effect immediately. Pilgrims from the following countries can now get a visa on arrival:
|Country
|United Kingdom (UK)
|South Korea
|European Union (EU) countries
|Japan
|Australia
|Kazakhstan
|New Zealand
|Brunei
|United States (US)
|Malaysia
|Singapore
|China
In addition to this, Saudi Arabia has also extended the Umrah visa duration to 90 days. Dr. Tawfiq Bin Fawzan Al Rabiah, the Saudi Minister for Hajj and Umrah, stated that more sites in Makkah and Madinah will be opened to promote religious tourism in the country.
Saudi Arabia’s Special Visa-Free Scheme
Earlier, Saudi Arabia rolled out a special e-visa waiver scheme, effective from Thursday, for citizens of the United Kingdom (UK) and Northern Ireland.
Under this e-visa-free scheme, a one-time entry to Saudi Arabia is allowed for up to six months. However, a waiver application must be submitted between three months to a minimum of 48 hours before entering the country.
The application process is also simple. A traveler needs to visit the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and fill out the required details.
With this initiative, Saudi Arabia hopes to strengthen its ties with the UK by encouraging visits for various reasons, including healthcare, education, tourism, and business.