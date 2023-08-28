Martial Arts Champion Gunned Down in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Funeral prayers of the martial artist, Saleem Afridi were held today, following his tragic demise in a shooting incident in the Bara tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The renowned athlete was laid to rest in his hometown, Bara, after his funeral prayers were offered, with hundreds of friends and relatives participating.

Afridi was rushed to the hospital after being targeted by unidentified assailants who opened fire on him. Despite efforts by medical personnel, he succumbed to his injuries.

According to media reports, the attackers managed to escape from the scene, leaving the motives behind the killing shrouded in mystery.

It is reported that law enforcement agencies have initiated an investigation into the matter to arrest the culprits and ascertain the cause of this heinous act.

It is pertinent to mention here that the incident occurred just days after a significant intelligence-based operation carried out by the security forces in the same region.