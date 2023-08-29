How to File Labor Complaint in Dubai

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) in Dubai is responsible for protecting labor rights and resolving workplace disputes. The UAE has enacted laws to safeguard the rights of its workforce.

This article provides a comprehensive step-by-step guide on how to file a labor complaint with MoHRE and Dubai Police and explains the circumstances that might necessitate taking such action.

Whether you are a citizen of a GCC country, a resident of the UAE, or a visitor, you are entitled to seek redress for issues related to working conditions, wages, and labor accommodations.

A toxic work environment can have a negative impact on your mental and physical health. As an employee, you have the right to file labor complaints against individuals, companies, or institutions associated with your place of work.

This article will explain the process of filing a complaint, the parties who are eligible to file a complaint, and the various situations that may lead you to take this step. It is important to know your rights and the available remedies in order to protect yourself and ensure fair treatment in the workplace.

When to File a Labor Complain

The labor rights of employees in the UAE are protected under the UAE Labour Law (Federal Law No. 8 of 1980), which includes a number of provisions to safeguard workers.

Employees are entitled to lodge a complaint against their employers if any of the following conditions are violated:

Lack of a Safe and Secure Working Environment: Your employer is obligated to provide a safe and secure working environment. If this is not the case, it is a valid ground for complaint.

Your employer is obligated to provide a safe and secure working environment. If this is not the case, it is a valid ground for complaint. Denial of Annual Leaves and Public Holidays: Employees are entitled to annual leaves and should be allowed to take leave on public holidays. If you are denied these rights, you can file a complaint.

Employees are entitled to annual leaves and should be allowed to take leave on public holidays. If you are denied these rights, you can file a complaint. Delays in Salary Payment: Timely payment of wages and salaries is a fundamental right of employees. Delays in payment can be reported.

Timely payment of wages and salaries is a fundamental right of employees. Delays in payment can be reported. Denial of Maternity Leave for Pregnant Employees: Pregnant employees have the right to maternity leave. If this is denied, it is a cause for complaint.

Pregnant employees have the right to maternity leave. If this is denied, it is a cause for complaint. Passport Withholding by Employer: It is illegal for an employer to hold an employee's passport without their consent.

It is illegal for an employer to hold an employee's passport without their consent. Excessive Working Hours: Employees should not be made to work more than 8 or 9 hours a day, except in certain industries where extended hours are common and legally permitted.

Employees should not be made to work more than 8 or 9 hours a day, except in certain industries where extended hours are common and legally permitted. Non-payment of End-of-Service Gratuity: Employees who have completed the required period of service are entitled to gratuity pay upon resignation. If this is not provided, a complaint can be filed.

Employees who have completed the required period of service are entitled to gratuity pay upon resignation. If this is not provided, a complaint can be filed. Lack of 30-Day Grace Period Post Contract Termination: After the termination of your employment contract, you are entitled to a 30-day grace period. If this is not granted, it is grounds for complaint.

After the termination of your employment contract, you are entitled to a 30-day grace period. If this is not granted, it is grounds for complaint. Repayment of Employment Visa Costs: Employees should not be asked to repay employment visa costs. If you are asked to do so, you can file a complaint.

File Labor Complaint Via the Dubai Police

You can file a labor complaint through the official Dubai Police website. The complaint process is simple. First, you need to have the following information ready for registering a labor complaint:

Emirates ID number

Valid email address

Mobile phone number

Details of the complaint (including the company name)

Once you have this information, follow these steps:

Complete the application form by clicking here or visiting the Dubai Police website. Submit the request. Receive a transaction number via SMS and email. You can use this number for future reference.

Required Documents and Other Information

The required documents for filing a labor complaint are minimal. The service is provided in collaboration with the Public Prosecution, Dubai Courts, and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE).

Other Ways to File Labor Complaint Via Dubai Police

Besides the online process, there are several other ways to access the service:

Dubai Police App : Download and use the official Dubai Police app.

: Download and use the official Dubai Police app. Call Center : Dial 901 to reach the Dubai Police call center.

: Dial 901 to reach the Dubai Police call center. Smart Police Stations (SPS) : Visit any Smart Police Station for assistance.

: Visit any Smart Police Station for assistance. General Department of Human Rights: Approach the General Department of Human Rights for help.

File Labor Complaint Via MoHRE

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) has a straightforward and transparent process for lodging labor complaints.

Once a complaint is received, the department conducts an investigation, facilitates communication between the involved parties, and tries to settle the dispute.

Steps to Lodge a Complaint Via MoHRE

Reach out to the MoHRE Call Centre

Call 80060 to connect with a customer care representative who will address your queries and attempt to resolve the complaint. If immediate resolution is not possible, the complaint is transferred to the Department of Complaints and Advice. If the department resolves the issue, the case is closed. If not, you will be guided on filing an official complaint, potentially leading to a court case.



Use MOHRE Online Complaint Service

Both employees and employers can file complaints via the MoHRE official website or mobile app.

Visit the MoHRE website or download the app, select ‘Salary Complaint’ or ‘Labour Complaint’, register with your mobile number, enter the complaint details, and submit.

A legal advisor will contact you within 72 hours of submission.

Proceedings in Labour Courts

Once a case reaches the labor court, a case memo is presented there, which outlines a summary of the dispute, comments from the labor department, and evidence from both parties.

The court then schedules a hearing date. If necessary, the court may ask a representative from the labor department to appear and clarify the case details. Following this, a judgment on the matter will be issued.

As outlined in the Ministerial Resolution No. 47 of 2022, regarding the settlement of labor disputes and complaint procedures, there are several key steps that an employee must follow if their labor complaint is escalated to the Labour Court:

The complaint must be registered with the appropriate court within 14 days from the date the referral to the judiciary was approved.



The employee must not work for another employer without first obtaining a temporary work permit from the ministry.

Within 14 days from the date of the final judgment in the labor lawsuit, and if the work relationship is terminated, the employee must submit a request to cancel the original work permit.

If the labor case is ongoing, the employee must apply for a temporary work permit with a new employer, unless the employer has reported them as absent.

If a labor complaint results in the cessation of work, the employee’s work permit will be canceled after 6 months from the date the complaint was referred to the labor court.

Additionally, the UAE Labour Law, Article 54 of the Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations in the Private Sector, mandates that:

Labor cases submitted to the court must include a summary of the dispute, evidence from both parties, and comments from the concerned labor department.

The court will schedule a hearing for the claim within three days of receiving the request and notify both parties.

As per Article 10, any claims for rights due will not be considered if filed more than one year after the date of the violation.

Furthermore, Article 55 of the UAE Labour Law waives judicial fees at all stages of litigation and execution for claims under AED 100,000, for workers or their heirs.

Track Labor Complaint Via MoHRE

Keeping track of your MoHRE complaint status is simple and can be done through the following steps:

Navigate to the MoHRE Services section on the official portal.

Enter your Complaint Reference Number.

Click Submit.

You will then receive a status update on your complaint. Alternatively, you can use the MoHRE app or contact the call center to track the status of your complaint.