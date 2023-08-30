US Expresses Wish to See Free and Fair Elections in Pakistan Soon

The United States (US) is keeping a close eye on Pakistan’s political situation and upcoming elections. Victoria Nuland, Acting Deputy Secretary of State, recently had a discussion over the phone with Pakistan’s interim Foreign Minister, Jalil Abbas Jilani, reported Reuters.

Nuland stressed the need for timely and fair elections in Pakistan and also discussed ways to strengthen the US-Pakistan partnership with the interim Foreign Minister.

The discussion also covered Pakistan’s economic troubles and its dealings with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

There have also been reports that some senior diplomats are concerned that any delay in the elections could harm Pakistan’s relationships with other democratic countries.

However, Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO) has said that they have not received any official communication about this from any country.

FO Spokesperson, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, also mentioned that she was not aware of any official messages regarding the election delay and emphasized that the positions of Pakistan and other countries on this matter are already known.

Via Reuters