The name of the host country, Pakistan, was noticeably absent from the jerseys of all participating teams for the 50-over Asia Cup 2023, scheduled to start today.

Yesterday, participating teams revealed their new kits for the event, and cricket fans noticed the absence of the host country’s name below the Asia Cup logo.

Fans expressed their concerns, reminding that last year, Sri Lanka was imprinted on jerseys despite the event being held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

This year, the situation is different as Pakistan was initially entrusted with hosting the Asia Cup 2023, but India declined to travel to Pakistan for their matches.

This led to diplomatic discussions and negotiations, resulting in Sri Lanka stepping in as a cooperative host, sharing the organizing responsibilities with Pakistan.

The collaboration between both countries as co-hosts highlights the adaptability of the cricketing world and the unity that the sport can foster in complex situations. It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan is the official host even if the majority of the tournament is taking place in Sri Lanka.

Now, four matches will take place in Pakistan, while the remaining matches including the final encounter will occur in Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

The tournament will commence today, with Pakistan taking on Nepal at the Multan Cricket Stadium at 2:30 pm PST.