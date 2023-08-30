Al-Haj Proton Restarts Local Assembly of Cars

After negative attention from the media and the public — especially delivery hopefuls — Al-Haj Automotive has finally announced the resumption of local assembly of Proton cars.

In an official statement issued on social media, the automaker stated that it is “wholeheartedly committed to fulfilling pending deliveries and other commitments.” However, the timeframe is still unknown.

The statement reads:

The notification adds that the assembly of Proton Saga has already been kicked off.

Al-Haj also addressed the recent issue regarding its official dealerships walking away from the company. It stated that the customers of these dealerships can alternatively visit the following dealerships:

Proton Highway Motors — 15-Km Main, Multan Road, Lahore.

Proton West Canal Motors — West Canal Road, Dastageer Colony, Faisalabad.

Wait Not Over for X70 Customers?

Several disgruntled Proton customers have reached out to ProPakistani to voice their concerns over the past few weeks. According to the details, some customers have been waiting for well over a year for the delivery of their X70 SUVs.

It seems that the wait is still not over for the X70 delivery hopefuls, as the local assembly of Proton’s flagship SUV will commence in October 2023, according to the announcement.

This update will likely infuriate X70 customers further. Let us hope that, at least, the hopefuls are not subjected to another price hike due to recent dollar rate hikes.