OGDCL Sees Significant Oil & Gas Production Increase in KP

Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) is pursuing production optimization initiatives.

A significant production enhancement has been achieved at Siab-1 well, in Baratai Block located in Kohat district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to a stock filing, this well operates under a joint venture, where OGDCL is the operator, holding a 97.5 percent stake. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil & Gas Company Limited (KPOGCL) holds a 2.5 percent share.

Since its production commencement on January 13, 2022, the Siab-1 well has recorded flow rates of 125 BPD of condensate and 6.2 MMSCFD of gas at a wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of 1700 PSI from the Lockhart formation. The well is operated through the OGDCL Dhok Hussain Field.

As a result of the successful implementation of the production enhancement strategy through a rig-less intervention in the Lockhart formation, a substantial increase in hydrocarbon production has been achieved with an additional production of 265 BPD of oil and 14.3 MMSCFD of gas at a WHFP of 4300 PSI. This additional gas production is being injected into the SNGPL network.

The enhanced production from the well commenced on August 28, 2023. The cumulative production from the well is now 20.5 MMSCFD gas and 390 BPD oil.