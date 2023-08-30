Saudi Arabia Announces to Give Food and Shelter to 735,000 Pakistanis

Saudi Arabia’s Shah Salman Relief Center will implement several relief projects related to food Security as well as winter shelter bags costing 36 million Saudi Riyal in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan during the year 2023-24.

An official of the relief center confirmed that as many as 105,000 families or 735,000 individuals will benefit from the food security relief projects costing 36 million Saudi Riyals during the year 2023/2024.

ALSO READ HEC Launches Innovator Seed Fund for Startups

The official explained that the food security projects involve four phases under which there are 105,000 food baskets included throughout the year.

One Food package contains (80 kg flour, 5 kg sugar, 5 kg split chickpea, and 5 liters cooking oil) which is enough for a family for a month.

The first phase of the project has been implemented with 26,400 food packages and currently, work is underway to implement the second phase of 32,400 food packages in flood-affected areas during August and September.

Sources further said that the center will distribute winter bags to the most affected (14 areas) of cold and snowfall in three provinces (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Balochistan) during the months of October and December this winter.

The total number of beneficiaries of the project is 175,000, the official added.