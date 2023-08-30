WAPDA Employee Benefits Haven’t Increased Electricity Bills for Everyone: WAWE

The Welfare Association of Wapda Engineers (WAWE) has stepped forward to clarify the misperceptions surrounding the electricity supply provided to employees within the power sector.

A spokesperson for WAWE addressed the ongoing ‘propaganda campaign,’ stating that high electricity bills for general consumers being linked to the facility granted to power company employees are unfounded.

The spokesperson emphasized that free electricity for power sector employees is a misconception and that no such practice exists. Rather, power companies offer a limited allocation of electricity units to their employees, in adherence to their employment contracts.

These companies assume the responsibility of covering the electricity bills on behalf of their employees and also ensure that income tax is levied at the highest rates for each consumed unit of electricity.

Addressing the perceived burden on the general consumer, the spokesperson clarified that power sector companies, including Wapda, NTDC, and DISCOs, do not contribute to the escalated electricity tariff.

The spokesperson highlighted that WAPDA’s hydel power stations generate the most cost-effective clean energy, with the actual escalation in electricity tariff stemming from the elevated production costs by Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

Furthermore, the spokesperson underscored that DISCOs generate bills for consumers based on rates approved by the government through the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).