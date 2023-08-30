SBP Suspends License of Exchange Company

By ProPK Staff | Published Aug 30, 2023 | 10:18 am

The State Bank of Pakistan has suspended, with immediate effect, the authorization of an Exchange Company, namely, M/s Money Link Exchange Company (Private) Limited for a period of three months on account of a serious violation of the State Bank’s regulations and instructions.

The Exchange Company, its Head Office, and all nine (09) outlets have been banned from undertaking any kind of business activity during the suspension period.

The banking regulator has been very strict against the exchange companies which fail to comply with its regulations. The watchdog has stringent rules and regulations for exchange companies which must be complied with on priority.

