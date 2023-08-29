Chielf Selector to Meet Arthur and Babar to Finalize World Cup Squad

Inzamam-ul-Haq is set to hold a meeting with Babar Azam, Grant Bradburn, and Mickey Arthur on Tuesday to finalize the probable World Cup squad.

With the Asia Cup 2023 starting tomorrow, the PCB’s selection committee is already onto the next task which is to finalize the squad for the all-important Cricket World Cup 2023. In this regard, the chief selector is scheduled to hold a meeting with captain Babar Azam as well as the head coach Grant Bradburn and team director Mickey Arthur.

Inzamam-ul-Haq will meet Babar Azam and the officials as the team will head to Sri Lanka soon after their match in Pakistan to play India on 2nd September in Sri Lanka.

The meeting is set to be held in Multan where the national team is currently staying for the Asia Cup 2023. The first match of the Asia Cup will be played tomorrow between Pakistan and Nepal at Multan Cricket Stadium.