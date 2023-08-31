Gilgit Turns Old Jail into Public Library

As a part of an initiative aimed at advancing contemporary education, a section of the old Gilgit jail building has been repurposed into a public library.

This undertaking is a component of the “GB Dream Moves On” project, initiated by GB Chief Secretary Mohiyuddin Wani, with the objective of establishing educational facilities in the region. The library was officially inaugurated during a dedicated ceremony.

ALSO READ Wildlife Department Seizes African Lion of Viral TikToker

Within the framework of this project, the remaining portion of the building is slated to be transformed into a science museum.

The newly established library boasts an array of amenities, including a vast collection of books, designated reading corners, internet access, study tables, daily newspapers, magazines, and computer terminals. Operating until 9pm, the library will be accessible to the public, offering a significant learning resource, particularly for students.

Addressing the attendees of the inauguration, Mr. Wani emphasized that the building would now offer modern educational opportunities for students, educators, and the general public in the region. His primary focus, he noted, was to advance education and awareness, recognizing education’s pivotal role in driving positive change.

Speakers at the event applauded the transformation of the former jail into a library, underscoring that the building had remained unused for the past five years.

ALSO READ Sindh Bans Physical Punishment in Private Schools

Surya Zaman, Adviser to the GB Chief Minister on Information Technology, commended the establishment of the public library as a motivating stride towards bolstering contemporary educational facilities in the area.

Dignitaries present at the inaugural ceremony included GB Law Minister Syed Sohail Abbas, Inspector General of Police Gilgit-Baltistan Afzal Mahmood Butt, Commissioner Gilgit Region Qamar Kamal, Deputy Commissioner Gilgit-Baltistan Amir Hamza, along with a substantial turnout of students and members from the civil society.