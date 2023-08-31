Instagram Reels Are Becoming Over 3 Times Longer Soon

Instagram is looking to make its video content Reels much longer than before in a move to compete against TikTok. Soon, we will have up to 10-minute-long Reels, as pointed out by mobile developer and tipster Alessandro Paluzzi.

He also shared screenshots of this upcoming update, showing a side-by-side comparison of the current 3-minute limitation for Reels as well as the new 10-minute duration.

#Instagram is working on the ability to create #Reels up to 10 minutes long 👀 pic.twitter.com/jQTUM9fPsM — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) August 30, 2023

Meta and Instagram are yet to respond with an official comment, but given Paluzzi’s track record for leaks, there is a high chance that we will get this feature eventually. Plus, we know rival apps these days don’t take long to add competing features.

ALSO READ You Can Now Message Instagram Reels Directly to Other Apps

Increasing the length of Instagram Reels to 10 minutes brings them closer to a lot of YouTube videos and TikTok videos, which recently got an update to their duration limit too. TikTok even introduced 20-minute videos to the platform, but those are limited to paying users so fans can have longer videos from their favorite content creators.

YouTube, on the other hand, has been focusing on adding more to its short-form content. The video-sharing giant also started offering more monetization to YouTube Shorts earlier this year.

Instagram has been working on revamping Reels to boost engagement for a while already. A lot of these updates have been direct responses to TikTok’s features such as editing tools and templates to help you create viral content.