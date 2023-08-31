Instagram Reels Are Becoming Over 3 Times Longer Soon

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Aug 31, 2023 | 7:10 pm

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Instagram is looking to make its video content Reels much longer than before in a move to compete against TikTok. Soon, we will have up to 10-minute-long Reels, as pointed out by mobile developer and tipster Alessandro Paluzzi.

He also shared screenshots of this upcoming update, showing a side-by-side comparison of the current 3-minute limitation for Reels as well as the new 10-minute duration.

Meta and Instagram are yet to respond with an official comment, but given Paluzzi’s track record for leaks, there is a high chance that we will get this feature eventually. Plus, we know rival apps these days don’t take long to add competing features.

ALSO READ

Increasing the length of Instagram Reels to 10 minutes brings them closer to a lot of YouTube videos and TikTok videos, which recently got an update to their duration limit too. TikTok even introduced 20-minute videos to the platform, but those are limited to paying users so fans can have longer videos from their favorite content creators.

YouTube, on the other hand, has been focusing on adding more to its short-form content. The video-sharing giant also started offering more monetization to YouTube Shorts earlier this year.

ALSO READ

Instagram has been working on revamping Reels to boost engagement for a while already. A lot of these updates have been direct responses to TikTok’s features such as editing tools and templates to help you create viral content.

Aasil Ahmed

lens

Hareem Shah Threatens Jahangir Tareen With Scandalous Video Clip
Read more in lens

proproperty

Illegal Housing Boom: Peshawar’s Agricultural Land at Risk
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>