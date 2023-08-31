PTA Disposes Internet Provider’s Appeal to Not End its License

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) disposed of the appeal of A Zee Internet Service Providers (SMC-Pvt.) Limited against termination of license, while concluding that the appellant has failed to comply with the terms and conditions of license.

The Authority comprising Chairman Maj. Gen. Hafeez Ur Rehman (R), Dr. Khawar Siddique Khokhar Member (Compliance & Enforcement), and Muhammad Naveed Member (Finance) heard the appeal for restoration of license.

The company’s license was terminated against which it had filed an appeal. However, the Authority concluded that the company has failed to comply with the regulatory compliance i.e., terms and conditions of the license as well as directions with regard to submission of Annual Audited Accounts (AAAs) and payment of Annual License Fee (ALF).

Therefore, the Authority could not find any cogent reason and justification to interfere with the order for the termination of the company’s license.