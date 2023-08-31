Standard Chartered Launches a Comprehensive Digital-Banking Solution

Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan announced the strengthening of its Digital Banking Solution at a press conference today.

This full-fledged client centric solution will enable the Bank’s clients to enjoy the benefits of 24×7 banking convenience and most of all, experience unparalleled financial services in the digital age. It has been developed leveraging global expertise and best practices in partnership with local service providers under the digital drive of the State Bank of Pakistan.

With this digital innovation, the Bank strives to deliver an end-to-end, scalable digital experience. The all-encompassing Digital Banking Suite is designed to empower clients with seamless and secure access to banking services from anywhere, at any time. It also includes the digital onboarding journey, where clients can open bank accounts and complete transactions within minutes.

Rehan Shaikh, Chief Executive Standard Chartered, addressing the media, stated: “I am delighted to celebrate an important milestone today in our transformation journey as we integrate cutting-edge technology, innovation, global expertise, and learnings into our digital offerings to empower customers with seamless access to their finances, offering real-time insights, personalized services, and convenient transactions.

By embracing technology, we endeavor to revolutionize the customer experience, making financial management more intuitive and enabling individuals to achieve their goals with greater ease. Our SC Mobile App is prepared to break barriers and set new benchmarks for innovation in financial services. This is an important step in our aspiration to help lift participation and drive financial inclusion across Pakistan.

The role of the State Bank of Pakistan has been instrumental in pushing the frontiers in the digital space by fueling innovation to advance an integrated digital banking ecosystem. Going forward we will continue to invest in our People, Technology and Infrastructure to go even further and faster in achieving our ambitions of offering complete client-centric banking solutions.”

Saadya Riaz, Head, CPBB, Standard Chartered added: “Standard Chartered recognizes that technology-driven enablement and partnerships can facilitate the resolution of challenges faced by our clients in various sectors and accelerate economic growth for different market segments.

Through enhancement in digital capabilities, the Bank is committed to working with the Central Bank, local and financial technology players to innovate and develop especially curated products for multiple segments.

Existing and potential clients now have access to banking facilities with a tap through our SC mobile App. We are truly grateful for the patronage of our clients, who are the driving force to keep us motivated, persuading us to challenge ourselves as we continue to grow and break barriers.”

With this launch, Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan once again combines its international expertise in digital banking with its local knowledge to bring forth a unique offering in the digital banking and financial landscape.

Building on this shift, the Bank intends to enhance the client experience and cater to an even larger client base with flexibility, convenience, and security at their fingertips.