Umar Amin Signs for Leicestershire for Remainder of County Championship

Leicestershire County Club has secured the services of Pakistan batter Umar Amin for the remainder of the County Championship campaign.

The 33-year-old has represented his country in four Test matches and 30 white-ball games, with his last international appearance being in January 2018.

The left-handed all-rounder, who has a first-class batting average of 41.13, will be available for the last four matches of Division Two for Leicestershire.

Currently, Leicestershire County Club is trailing by 23 points behind the second-placed Worcestershire, having played one match fewer than the latter.

While speaking to the media, Umar Amin expressed his delight at joining Leicestershire and is hopeful of contributing to the team’s success in the coming weeks.

Umar Amin will be filling the void left by Peter Handscomb, who returned to Australia after Leicestershire’s One Day Cup semi-final win against Gloucestershire.

The Rawalpindi-born cricketer will not be eligible to participate in the final game against Hampshire at Trent Bridge on September 16.

Amin made his Test debut at Lord’s in 2010 during the Test series against Australia. That series also included a two-day match against Leicestershire, where Amin retired on 51.