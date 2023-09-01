Asia Cup 2023 Updated Points Table After Sri Lanka Thrashes Bangladesh

Sri Lanka comfortably defeated Bangladesh by five wickets in the second game of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

With this victory, the Dasun Shanaka-led side claimed the top spot in the Group B points table, securing two points and a decent run rate of +0.951.

ALSO READ Real Reason Behind Missing Host Country Name on Asia Cup Shirts Unveiled

While batting first, Bangladesh lost their opening batters for just 25 runs. Shakib Al Hasan also went back to the pavilion shortly after.

Najmul Hossain Shanto remained the top performer for Bangladesh, scoring 89 runs off 122 balls, while Matheesha Pathirana took four wickets for Sri Lanka.

ALSO READ Asia Cup 2023: Nepali Cricketer Falls in Love With Multani Sohan Halwa

The co-hosts did not have a good start either, losing three wickets for 43 runs, but fifties from Sadeera Samarawickrama and Charith Asalanka led the side to chase the total with 66 balls to spare.

Here is the updated points table after the first match in Group B: