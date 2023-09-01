Pakistan and UK Navies Hold Bilateral Exercise in Karachi

In a significant display of maritime cooperation, the UK Royal Navy’s HMS Lancaster, accompanied by an embarked helicopter, made a port call to Karachi, where it engaged in a bilateral exercise named WHITE STAR IV with the Pakistan Navy. This visit marks a pivotal moment in strengthening naval ties between the two nations.

Upon its arrival at Karachi Port, the Royal Navy ship was warmly greeted by high-ranking officials from the Pakistan Navy and the British High Commission. Following the port visit, an extensive two-day bilateral exercise unfolded, involving Pakistan Navy ships TAIMUR and ASLAT, maritime patrol aircraft, helicopters, and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) fighters. These exercises covered various advanced operational drills, spanning aspects of maritime warfare, live gunnery firing, operational procedures, and defense against asymmetric threats.

The overarching goal of Exercise WHITE STAR is to bolster regional peace and stability, fostering improved interoperability between the UK Royal Navy and Pakistan Navy through the exchange of experiences. This exercise exemplifies the Pakistan Navy’s unwavering commitment to regional security and collaboration.

Simultaneous with the Royal Navy ship’s visit, Deputy Commander Combined Maritime Forces, Commodore Philip Edward Dennis RN, held discussions with senior Pakistan Navy officials, exploring avenues for future collaborations aimed at enhancing regional maritime security. This event underscores the growing partnership and shared commitment to safeguarding the waters of the region.