Emirates Cancels Multiple Flights Due to Typhoon

Emirates has announced that several flights to and from Dubai International Airport (DXB) will be canceled on 1 and 2 September, due to the impending threat of Typhoon Saola in Hong Kong.

The airline has been forced to cancel all flights to Hong Kong for two days as China issued its highest typhoon warning. Winds exceeding 200 km/h have been reported as the storm nears.

Emirates has taken immediate action by not only canceling flights but also notifying passengers on connecting flights that they will not be able to continue their journey. The flights affected by this cancellation are:

Flight Number Route Date EK380 Cancelled 1 September EK381 Cancelled 2 September EK384 DXB-HKG, BKK-HKG (Canceled) 1 September EK385 HKG-DXB, HKG-BKK (Canceled) 1 September

The airline has stated, “Customers connecting to Hong Kong will not be accepted for travel at the point of origin until further notice.”

The UAE-based carrier has expressed regret for any inconvenience caused and has advised affected passengers to contact their travel agents for alternate plans.

Those who booked directly with Emirates should reach out to their local office to explore rebooking options.