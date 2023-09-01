Punjab Reports Over a Thousand Accidents in Last 24 Hours

The Punjab Emergency Services Department (ESD) has reported just under 1,100 road traffic collisions in the last 24 hours. According to the report, five people died and 1,130 were injured in 1,097 road accidents across all 37 districts of Punjab.

Of these, 595 people sustained critical injuries and were put in urgent care at various hospitals across Punjab. The remaining 535 victims suffered minor injuries and were given treatment on the accident site by rescue medical teams.

Earlier this week, a school van caught fire in the Shah Khalid Colony, Rawalpindi. The fire, caused by a diesel leakage, quickly spread through the van, causing concern among residents and parents.

ALSO READ Massive Traffic Jam Expected on Murree Road Rawalpindi Today

Rescue teams were dispatched to the scene, where firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze. The incident took place on Old Airport Road.

Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries reported despite the intensity of the fire, with all the students and the driver emerging from the incident unscathed.