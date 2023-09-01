Switzerland Announces Scholarships for Pakistani Students

In a bid to foster international academic collaborations and research partnerships, the Swiss Government, in conjunction with the Higher Education Commission, has unveiled the ‘Excellence Scholarship for Pakistani Students’ for the upcoming academic year 2024-25.

Annually, the Swiss Confederation bestows Excellence Scholarships, extending an invitation for scholars and researchers from over 180 countries to engage in educational and research pursuits within Switzerland.

These scholarships are available to postgraduate researchers across various fields, requiring at least a master’s degree as the minimum qualification for eligibility. The program welcomes individuals seeking to pursue research or advanced studies at the doctoral or postdoctoral levels in Switzerland.

The Swiss Government Excellence Scholarships primarily aim to create educational avenues for aspiring foreign researchers who have completed their master’s or doctoral degrees, as well as foreign artists holding a bachelor’s degree. The selection process for scholarship recipients is overseen by the Federal Commission for Scholarships for Foreign Students (FCS).

Aspiring candidates can choose from different categories of study, including one-year Research after Masters, a three-year PhD after Masters, and one-year Post-Doctorate programs. For those interested, comprehensive information and application requirements can be obtained by reaching out via Email.

The application deadline for embassy submission is 30 September, and additional details are available on the official website. This initiative underscores Switzerland’s commitment to nurturing academic excellence and global research collaboration.