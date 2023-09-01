OIC Awards Multiple Scholarships to Member States Including Pakistan

In a bid to bolster research and development in virology and vaccine technology, ten fellowships have been bestowed upon scholars hailing from eight member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). The ceremony, held at the Ministry of Health in Jakarta, Indonesia, marked a significant milestone in advancing scientific collaboration among OIC nations.

These prestigious fellowships were awarded as part of the Comstech Fellowships Program for Research and Advanced Training in Virology and Vaccine Technologies, a joint initiative involving the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia, Bio-Farma, Universitas Padjadjaran (UNPAD), and Universitas Airlangga (UNAIR), with support from the Embassy of Indonesia in Pakistan.

ALSO READ Interim IT Minister Wants to Bring PayPal and Stripe to Pakistan

The ceremony witnessed the participation of prominent figures, including H.E. Ambassador Askar Mussinov, Assistant Secretary General (S&T) of OIC, who praised Comstech’s leadership for fostering scientific and technological capacity building within the OIC. Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, Coordinator General of Comstech, expressed his delight in seeing the program flourish for two consecutive years.

He highlighted that this year’s fellows, emerging scientists, virologists, and public health researchers, represent a collaborative effort to harness Indonesia’s expertise in virology and vaccine technology.

ALSO READ How to Apply for HEC Undergraduate Scholarship in Gilgit-Baltistan

Prof. Choudhary underscored the significance of these fellowships in strengthening research and development capabilities among promising scientists, facilitating international cooperation, and collectively working towards the health-related Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The ceremony was attended by esteemed guests, including Ambassador Adam Tugio, ambassadors from OIC member states, and representatives from UNPAD, UNAIR, and BioFarma. This initiative exemplifies the OIC’s commitment to advancing scientific knowledge and global health.