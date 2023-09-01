Virat Kohli Unveils His Game Plan Ahead of Pakistan-India Asia Cup 2023 Game

Cricket fans worldwide are eagerly awaiting the clash between Pakistan and India in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023, scheduled to take place on September 2 in Sri Lanka.

The encounter is expected to be riveting, with the strength of the Indian batting lineup pitted against the prowess of the strong Pakistani bowling department.

Virat Kohli has acknowledged the quality of the bowling attack of Pakistan, emphasizing the need for batters to be at their absolute best to face them.

Virat Kohli believes that the bowling lineup is the strength of the Pakistani team, featuring bowlers with the ability to change the course of a game with their skills.

The Indian batter also shared insights into his approach to batting ahead of the crucial season. He focuses on self-improvement and finding ways to better his game.

“I only try to understand how I can better my game. Every day, every practice session, this is what has helped me play this well for so long and perform for my team,” he said.

It is worth noting that India has secured victories in their last three ODI matches against the neighboring country, including a match during the World Cup 2019.