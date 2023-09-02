How to Watch Pakistan Vs. Bhutan U16 SAFF Championship: Live Stream and Match Timings

The stage is set for Pakistan to kick off their campaign in the 8th edition of the SAFF U16 Championship 2023 against Bhutan today at the Changlimithang Stadium.

The ten-day tournament will see six teams battling it out for supremacy, divided into two groups with the Boys in Green finding themselves placed in Group B.

ALSO READ Haris Rauf and Virat Kohli Have Friendly Chat Ahead of Asia Cup Clash [Video]

The participation of the Green Shirts was hanging in the balance due to the issuance of NOC from the Pakistan Sports Board, which was eventually issued at the last minute.

As a result of this delay, the first match, which was originally scheduled for September 1, had to be rescheduled by the Local Organizing Committee of the event.

With nearly three months of preparation, the Green Shirts are eager to secure a victory against the home side and boost their chances of progressing to the semi-finals.

ALSO READ Pakistan Announces Playing XI for Tomorrow’s Asia Cup Match Against India

The match against Bhutan will be crucial for Pakistan as a win will give them a strong start in the event and boost their confidence for the upcoming matches against Maldives.

Match Timings

Pakistan will go head-to-head against Bhutan at the Changlimithang Stadium in their first match of the tournament. The match will commence at 6:00 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Fixture Date Time Venue Pakistan Vs. Bhutan 02 September 2023 6:00 PM Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu

Live Stream

The Pakistan vs. Bhutan live stream will be available for football fans in Pakistan on the YouTube channel, Sportzworkz.