Haris Rauf and Virat Kohli Have Friendly Chat Ahead of Asia Cup Clash [Video]

In a heartwarming display of sportsmanship, Pakistani and Indian cricketers were seen sharing light moments during their training sessions in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a video on its Twitter account, showcasing interactions between players from both teams as they prepared for the high-octane clash.

In a short video, star Pakistani pacer, Haris Rauf, can be seen meeting Indian batting great, Virat Kohli, who warmly greeted each other, and exchanged a handshake.

The duo engaged in a conversation about ongoing and upcoming events. Kohli inquired about his fitness, and they deliberated on the challenges of playing in the ODI format.

Pakistan and India players meet up ahead of Saturday's #PAKvIND match in Kandy ✨#AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/iP94wjsX6G — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 1, 2023

In another clip, the all-format captain, Babar Azam, and opening batter, Imam-ul-Haq, shared a casual chat with Indian captain, Rohit Sharma, outside the practice ground.

It is worth noting that over the last two years, Pakistani and Indian cricketers have shared many beautiful moments, indicating a strong relationship off the field.

Currently, Pakistan is riding a wave of success, having defeated Nepal by a significant margin of 238 runs in the opening game of the Asia Cup at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

On the other hand, the Men in Blue will be playing their first match in the tournament, with some players making their debut in a match against Pakistan today.