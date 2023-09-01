Pakistan Announces Playing XI for Tomorrow’s Asia Cup Match Against India

The biggest rivalry in the world of cricket is finally back and Pakistan team management has decided to stick with the same playing XI for their highly anticipated second match of the Asia Cup against arch-rivals India. Pakistan enjoyed a convincing victory in the previous match against Nepal, and it highlights the team’s confidence in their current lineup.

After a comprehensive win in their opening match of the Asia Cup, Pakistan’s management has opted not to tinker with the winning combination.

ALSO READ Virat Kohli Unveils His Game Plan Ahead of Pakistan-India Asia Cup 2023 Game

Pakistan will be relying on their star pacers, including Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah to maintain a tight grip on the game, while the batters will aim to set a challenging target or chase down any total India may set.

Here’s the playing XI Pakistan will go with against a formidable Indian team:

Imam-ul-Haq Fakhar Zaman Babar Azam (c) Mohammad Rizwan Iftikhar Ahmed Salman Ali Agha Shadab Khan Mohammad Nawaz Shaheen Afridi Haris Rauf Naseem Shah

The cricketing world is eagerly anticipating the clash between Pakistan and India. The match is scheduled for Saturday at 2:30 pm in Pallekele.

Note here that there are chances of rain tonight and even tomorrow in the Sri Lankan city, however, fans are still hopeful that it will be an action-packed day tomorrow.