Husband and Wife Become Police Chiefs in Balochistan

Balochistan Police has made history by appointing a husband and wife as police chiefs in two districts of the province.

Dr. Muhammad Sami Malik has been designated as the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) for Naseerabad, while his wife, Faryal Farid, takes on the role of SSP in Jafarabad. This appointment not only underscores the commitment of the Balochistan Police to diversify its leadership but also reflects the dedication of these individuals to serve their communities.

Dr. Malik, with a distinguished career in law enforcement, brings a wealth of experience to his role as SSP Naseerabad. Meanwhile, Faryal Farid’s appointment as SSP Jafarabad is a historic first for the province, breaking barriers and inspiring other women to pursue leadership roles in the police force.

The move is seen as a positive step towards promoting gender balance and fostering a culture of inclusivity within Balochistan’s law enforcement agencies. It is expected to set a precedent for the empowerment of women in the region, encouraging more women to join the police force and other traditionally male-dominated fields.