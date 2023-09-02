Pakistan Successfully Qualifies For Inaugural FIH Hockey 5s World Cup

Pakistan has successfully qualified to participate in the inaugural FIH Hockey 5s World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in Oman in 2024, after a phenomenal performance in the 5s Asia Cup 2023.

This achievement has garnered congratulations from the President and the Secretary of the PHF, as well as from the players and team management.

Leading the charge was Pakistan’s captain, Rana Abdul Waheed, who emerged as the top scorer of the event with an impressive tally of 21 goals in the tournament.

This outstanding performance was a key factor in Pakistan reaching the finals of the ongoing five-a-side hockey Asia Cup 2023 in Salalah, Oman.

The final is scheduled to be played today, with arch-rivals Pakistan and India facing off against each other at 7:00 PM Pakistan Standard Time.

The experience and expertise of Wasim Feroze, who guided the team to success in the 1994 World Cup, have been invaluable in preparing the team for this level of competition.

The qualification marks a significant milestone for Pakistan hockey, a sport with a rich history and legacy in the country, boasting four World Cup trophies.

It is worth noting that the Green Shirts ended the group stage matches at the top of the points table, winning four matches and drawing one game.