How to Watch India Vs. Nepal Asia Cup 2023 Live

India and Nepal will face off in their last group stage game of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 today at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka.

Nepal, playing in their debut Asia Cup, suffered a 238-run defeat against Pakistan in the opening game of the ongoing edition at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

The Men in Blue, on the other hand, earned one crucial point on the points table when their encounter against Pakistan was washed out due to consistent rain in Kandy.

Both sides, particularly the Rohit Sharma-led team, will be eager to win their last group stage game and advance to the Super Four stage of the tournament.

However, the weather forecast indicates that the clash may be disrupted due to thunderstorms predicted for today, with a 50 to 60 percent chance of rain.

Match Timings

The much-important India-Nepal Asia Cup 2023 clash will take place at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium with the game starting at 2:30 pm Pakistan Time.

Fixture Date Time Venue India vs Nepal 04 September 2023 2:30 PM Pallekele International Cricket Stadium

Live Stream

India vs. Nepal live streaming will be available for cricket fans in Pakistan at Tapmad and Tamasha while the match will be telecasted live on PTV Sports and ASports.