Pakistan Beats Maldives 3-0 to Qualify for Semi-Finals of SAFF U16 Championship 2023

Pakistan has qualified for the semi-finals of the SAFF U16 Championship 2023 with a commanding win over the Maldives at the iconic Changlimithang Stadium.

The Boys in Green, showing tremendous consistency, concluded the group stage at the top of the points table winning their two games against Bhutan and Maldives.

The last group stage encounter against the Maldives witnessed the imposing prowess of the Green Shirts and their skills, asserting control right from the start of the game.

Subhan Karim, who was the star performer for the team in the first game, once again showed his class with the scoring first goal while Abdul Samad doubled the lead.

As the Green Shirts returned for the second half, Abdul Ghani emerged as a force to be reckoned with scoring a splendid move to score another goal for Pakistan.

Their opponents will be determined by the outcomes in Group A, which features powerhouses such as India, Nepal, and Bangladesh.

It is worth noting that India has already claimed a win against Bangladesh, further heating up the contest for the coveted second position in the group.