Pakistan Women Register Historic T20 Series Win Against South Africa

Pakistan women’s cricket team sealed the three-match T20I series against South Africa with a seven-wicket victory at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

At the heart of this win was the scintillating innings from Sidra Ameen, who scored 61 off 44, which not only steadied the chase but also earned her the Player of the Match award.

ALSO READ Haris Rauf and Virat Kohli Have Friendly Chat Ahead of Asia Cup Clash [Video]

Although the Women in Green faced an early setback in the second game of the series, losing a wicket with only 23 runs on the board in the fourth over, the tide quickly turned.

The partnership between Sidra Ameen and Bismah Maroof at the crease resulted in a crucial 68-run stand, resetting the rhythm of the game in favor of the host team.

With the break of this partnership, the responsibility passed to Muneeba Ali and Aliya Riaz. Riaz, renowned for her winning boundary, showcased her mettle once again.

ALSO READ Pakistan Falls Short in Asia Hockey 5s Final Against India

Her dynamic innings of 31 runs off just 18 deliveries, highlighted by a magnificent six in the last over, ensured that Pakistan sailed to victory with five balls to spare.

Batting first, South Africa appeared formidable with openers Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits, who laid a solid foundation for the visitors with a 74-run partnership.

Tazmin Brits once again emerged as the top performer for the visitors, scoring 46 runs, while Sadia Iqbal and Nashra Sandhu claimed one wicket each for the home side.

Previously, Pakistan defeated South Africa in the first T2oI as they chased down the same target. This was their highest run-chase in T20 cricket history.