Punjab Safe Cities Authority Received 28 Lac Calls in August

In a recent announcement, the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) unveiled the statistics for calls received on the emergency helpline 15 during the month of August. The report, released on Sunday, sheds light on the volume and nature of calls received.

According to the report, the 15 Emergency Helpline fielded an astonishing 2,797,316 calls throughout the month. Among these, 578,417 were deemed irrelevant, while 215,219 were categorized as genuine concerns. The Dispatch Control Center initiated cases for further action based on these calls.

Notably, a significant portion of the calls, totaling 47,410, were made for information and consultancy purposes, demonstrating the public’s reliance on the helpline for guidance. An additional 8,154 calls were related to traffic management and assistance from the city traffic police.

The PSCA’s lost and found center also made significant contributions during August, aiding in the recovery of 78 motorbikes and and one vehicle, and assisting in locating five missing persons.

Commenting on these findings, Superintendent of Police (SP) Hasan Javaid expressed the PSCA’s commitment to expanding its services and cooperation with law enforcement agencies.

He emphasized the implementation of the Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system to filter out irrelevant calls and urged citizens to reach out to the 15 helpline in case of emergencies.