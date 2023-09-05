CDA to Give Pre-Approved Building Plans to Citizens

In a significant development on Monday, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) board, led by Chairman Mohammad Anwarul Haq, granted approval for a pioneering initiative. The CDA is set to provide pre-approved building plans to residents, simplifying the process for constructing houses. Furthermore, the board has taken steps to resuscitate a commission tasked with revising the city’s master plan.

During the board meeting, it was decided that the CDA’s concerned division would compile a comprehensive booklet within eight weeks. This booklet will contain approved building plans tailored to various plot sizes, facilitating citizens in their construction endeavors.

ALSO READ Islamabad Police Tightens Road Safety on Margalla Avenue

In addition to this, the CDA board directed the authority to approach the federal government for the establishment of a commission dedicated to revising the master plan. Notably, a previous commission, formed years ago, had left the comprehensive revision to a consultant firm, which remains unhired to this day, rendering the previous commission redundant.

The master plan, initially drafted in 1960, stipulates revisions every 20 years. However, no substantial revisions have occurred to date, with only selective changes made by successive governments.

ALSO READ August 2023 Was the Second Driest Month in 63 Years

Beyond these milestones, the board approved the hiring of a consultant to address the issue of illegal housing societies and unapproved buildings. Furthermore, they endorsed an increase in the floor area ratio (FAR) for new apartment buildings in emerging sectors. New sectors will now enjoy FAR ratios of 1:6 and 1:8 based on plot size, surpassing the previous FAR limits of 1:4 and 1:5.

The board also delved into various other agenda items, including discussions on metro bus fare increases and strategies to combat the unchecked proliferation of unauthorized construction in Zone III.