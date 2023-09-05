August 2023 Was the Second Driest Month in 63 Years

In a concerning meteorological development, August 2023 has been identified as the second driest August in Pakistan in the past 63 years, with a staggering 66% deficit in rainfall compared to the historical average.

This revelation, based on data collected by the Met office, places it just behind the record-breaking dry spell of August 1993 when a mere 16.4 mm of rain fell throughout the month.

The drought’s impact has been particularly severe across various regions of Pakistan. Balochistan witnessed its driest August on record, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab both experienced their second driest August, only surpassed in aridity by the infamous August of 1993.

Notably, Gujranwala in Punjab recorded the wettest day of the month with 102.0 mm of rainfall on 5 August, while Lower Dir took the title of the wettest place with a total monthly rainfall of 231.0 mm.

Additionally, August 2023 saw a rise in temperatures, with the national mean monthly temperature reaching 30.44 °C, exceeding the average by 0.19 °C. Daytime temperatures averaged 36.34 °C, while nighttime temperatures were 0.20 °C higher than the average.

The implications of this extraordinarily dry August are significant, as the month typically contributes nearly 19% to the national annual rainfall and nearly 40% to the monsoon. Experts warn that the drought may lead to water scarcity and agricultural challenges in the affected regions.

Looking ahead, meteorologists predict continued hot and humid weather in most plain areas of Pakistan, with isolated rain, wind, and thunderstorms expected in specific regions, including upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar, Islamabad, northeast Punjab, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan