Jay Shah-Led ACC Makes Asia Cup Schedule a Joke

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has stirred the cricketing fraternity with its contentious handling of the schedule and venue for the ongoing Asia Cup 2023.

At the center of this storm is ACC President, Jay Shah, whose recent decision to shift venue due to rain has raised eyebrows and ignited heated debates.

Sources close to the situation informed that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has voiced its deep concerns regarding the seemingly whimsical nature of the decisions.

In a perplexing chain of events, the ACC initially communicated via email, suggesting a change of the upcoming Asia Cup matches to Hambantota from Kindy.

However, in an about-face move, the Asian Cricket Council later disregarded their own email, firmly stating that the matches would proceed as initially scheduled.

It is pertinent to mention here that this is not the first instance that the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India has come under the scanner for his decisions.

ALSO READ Asia Cup 2023 Shifted From Colombo Due to Rain

Previously, his management of the World Cup schedule also drew criticism from various corners, prompting accusations of making the prestigious event a “joke.”

The PCB has taken a strong stand against this development. Rejecting the unilateral decision of the ACC, the PCB has called for an emergency meeting of the council.

The Pakistan Cricket Board firmly believes that any change to the venue must be a collective decision, taken unanimously by all members of the ACC.